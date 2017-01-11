Edmonds School District to dedicate two new schools Wednesday, Thursday

The Edmonds School District will dedicate the newly completed Alderwood Middle and Lynndale Elementary schools during ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The schools opened to students last week after school staff moved in over winter break. Alderwood Middle has moved to a new site next to Martha Lake Elementary and Lynndale Elementary was built on the previous school site. Both projects were funded by the voter-approved 2014 Capital Construction Bond.

Both schools will celebrate with dedications and all are invited to see the new buildings:

Alderwood Middle Dedication

1132 172nd St. S.W., Lynnwood

Wednesday, Jan. 11

6:30-8 p.m.

Lynndale Elementary Dedication

19030 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Thursday, Jan. 12

6:30-8 p.m.

Self-guided tours will be throughout the time period with ceremonies at around 7 p.m.