Edmonds School District to continue community budget meetings March 14

Another community budget meeting will be held Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood High School theater, located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.

Two additional meetings will be held on:

Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High Theater; and

Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds-Woodway High Theater

These meetings provide an opportunity for community members to hear about the school district’s budget process and provide feedback.

(PLEASE NOTE: The printed student artwork calendar also lists a meeting date for April 12. That is in error. No budget meeting is scheduled for that night.)