Edmonds School District seeking volunteers to study enrollment projections

The Edmonds School District is seeking volunteers to serve on a committee that will review past enrollment trends in the district as well as enrollment projections over the next five to 10 years.

The district hopes to have a diverse representation of staff, family/parents and students from across the district.

“We are looking for open-minded individuals from across the district who can commit to the time,” said Stewart Mhyre, executive director of Business and Operations. “Many of the meetings will build on top of one another so being present will be important.”

The committee’s goal is to report to the school board in January or February of 2018 on possible scenarios that will be developed by the committee. The work of this committee will be building a foundation of information that will drive discussions of a future bond issue for the Edmonds School District.

The committee will meet in the Educational Services Center (ESC) boardrooms, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 29, 2018, and possibly March 5 and 19, 2018.

The committee will review data prepared by FLO Analytics, a company that uses geographic information systems (GIS) and data analytics to provide school districts with projected enrollment information. The committee will also hear from local cities on projected economic development in the area.

If you are interested in serving on this committee or know a good candidate, email Stewart Mhyre at mhyres@edmonds.wednet.edu.