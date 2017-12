English classes for parents of children in the Edmonds School District will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Avenue West.

Here are some important details:

Registration is onsite beginning at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria;

Free extended learning time is available for children ages 3 to 10.

There are two adult class levels: one beginner level and one intermediate level class.