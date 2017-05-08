Edmonds School District to host screening of ‘Beyond Measure’ on Thursday

The Edmonds School District is hosting a free screening of “Beyond Measure” on Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The film is described as “A film of inspiring stories from the forefront of innovation in education.”

The screening is expected to last 90 minutes. A brief discussion will follow the film

The event in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

To watch the film’s trailer and register for the event, visit: http://beyondmeasurefilm.com/ edmonds-school-district/.