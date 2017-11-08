Edmonds School District Foundation receives $25K grant from Boeing Employees fund

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it received a $25,000 grant from the Boeing Employees Community Fund, in support of the foundation’s Capital Van Campaign and its Nourishing Network program.

The Nourishing Network program is a series of meals programs to help feed homeless and low-income families in the Edmonds School District. The Nourishing Network distributes weekend, holiday, summer, emergency meals, farm fresh produce, and hygiene and feminine hygiene kits.

Last year, there are over 600 documented homeless students, and on average 7,400 families participate in federal free and reduced lunch programs. Often these students leave school Friday and do not have another meal until Monday morning.

“We are proud of the community support for both our growing Nourishing Network program, and support of our Capital Van Campaign. Said Foundation Executive Director Deb Anderson. “I feel honored to live and work in such a compassionate and caring community.”

Donations for the Nourishing Network program can be made to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P. O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046 or www.foundationesd.org.