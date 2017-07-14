Edmonds School District Foundation awards $91,100 in scholarships

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $91,100 in scholarships to 47 graduating seniors and four alumni in the Edmonds School District.

The foundation awarded three new scholarships this year: the Keith Ewing Memorial and Bob Bauer Memorial Scholarships and the Network Of Women (NOW) Scholarship. The NOW scholarship was designed to assist young women who are overcoming adversity and are facing it with a determination to succeed.

The foundation has received generous funding from The Hazel Miller Foundation and district alumni. Included in this year’s awards are two $5,000 and 11 $2,000 Hazel & Morris Miller Scholarships, five $1,000 second-year Hazel Miller Scholarships, one Lenovo Thinkpad and various alumni scholarships. Awards were presented at each of the district’s high school awards night ceremonies. Scholarship recipients were: