Edmonds School District continues levy information meetings this week

Edmonds School District officials will continue their information sessions this week regarding the 2018 School Programs and Operations Levy on the Feb. 13 special election ballot for voters living within the Edmonds School District boundaries.

The meetings will feature a presentation describing the levy and how it will help fund the operations of local schools. It is also a chance to ask questions to Superintendent Kris McDuffy and other staff members.

The two upcoming meetings will be held as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Meadowdale High School Library

6002 168th St. S.W.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at noon

Edmonds District Educational Services Center (ESC) – Board Rooms

20420 68th Ave. W.