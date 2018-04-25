Edmonds School District again recognized as one of ‘Best Communities for Music Education’

The Edmonds School District has, once again, been recognized by the NAMM Foundation as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” in 2018.

Of the 583 districts nationally receiving this honor, only two are from Washington – Edmonds and Snoqualmie Valley. This award recognizes not only musical excellence, but also outstanding teaching, district leadership and support, and community engagement and support.

This is the 10th consecutive year that Edmonds has been awarded this honor, and 12th time overall.