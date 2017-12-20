Edmonds School Board swears in new member, selects 2018 officers

1 of 2

During its last meeting of the year on Dec. 12, the newest member of the Edmonds School Board was sworn in.

Deborah Kilgore replaces Susan Phillips, who did not run for re-election in 2017.

“It’s been such a long road and I’m so glad to be here finally,” Kilgore said, taking her seat at the dais for the first time.

Board Member Ann McMurray was also sworn in, after being re-elected to her position on the board.

Following the swearing in, the board elected its officers for 2018. Ann McMurray will serve as board president, Diana White will serve as vice president and Carin Chase will return as the legislative representative.

The election of officers was decided by a unanimous vote.