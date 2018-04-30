Edmonds Rotary Waterfront Festival 5K to again support Washington Kids in Transition

How can you help kids in need in your neighborhood? Join friends and family Saturday, June 2 for the Edmonds Waterfront Festival’s 5K run and walk, supporting Washington Kids in Transition. This local volunteer organization provides basic needs to homeless children in the Edmonds community.

The Edmonds Waterfront Festival 5K event is prese nted by the Rotary Club of Edmonds. Register online at edmondswaterfrontfestival.org. Day of race registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The registration fee of $25 includes a T-shirt.

All proceeds are donated to the Washington Kids in Transition, which provides basic needs to homeless children, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers, transportation vouchers and hygiene kits.

Local sponsors include 1st Security Bank, MyEdmondsNews, 24/7 Events NW, Kaufer DMC, Pizza Hut, Boys and Girls Club and Forma.

The run is part of the Edmonds Waterfront Festival, which runs Friday-Sunday, June 1-3, and includes live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food courts, kid’s activities, beer and wine garden, hydroplanes, and classic boat displays. Cost of admission is $4 with children 12 and under free.

Hours are Friday 3-10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more here.