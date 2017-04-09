Edmonds Orthopedic Center to open new office space in Terrace

Workers are preparing office space on two separate floors of the building located at 6809 220th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace for a new tenant, as Edmonds Orthopedic Center is slated to move in later this year.

Edmonds Orthopedic Center is currently located on the campus of Swedish Edmonds Hospital, but the new $1.073 million project will bring the orthopedic medical services center to Mountlake Terrace.

Edmonds Orthopedic Center is a division of Proliance Surgeons of Seattle.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski