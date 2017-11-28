Edmonds and MLT Winter Craze recreation guide available Dec. 1

The Winter Craze Recreation Program Guide for activities January through April 2018 will be available and will be mailed to households within the area on Dec. 1. Along with the printed edition, the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace provide a digital version of the Craze online.

The digital Craze links from the City of Edmonds (www.reczone.org) and City of Mountlake Terrace (www.mltrec.com) websites to its own site at www.crazedigital.org.

Inside the Craze is a wide variety of classes and programs to keep people of all ages active and entertained.

The digital version looks just like the print edition, but links class activities and registration to both city websites as well as external partner websites.