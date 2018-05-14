Edmonds Heights presents ‘Shrek, Jr. The Musical’ this weekend

Edmonds Heights K-12 presents Shrek, Jr. The Musical this weekend.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical. It’s a big bright beautiful world as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek, Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Shows are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 18-20. Showtime and pricing details are available at this link. Performances will be held at Edmonds Heights, 23200 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds.