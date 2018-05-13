Edmonds Health & Fitness Expo set for May 19

Community partners and local businesses are coming together to promote health and fitness at the 6th Annual Health & Fitness Expo Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Admission is free to this outdoor expo, which includes over 50 interactive health and wellness booths, free health screenings, healthy snack samples, and plenty of opportunities to be active in the obstacle course, Move 60 Fun Run, bike rodeo, bike blender, and the Active Zone. This year’s event also includes family gardening, the family fitness stage, track meet and field events.

For more information, visit www.HFExpo.edmondswa.gov. Sponsored by The Everett Clinic and Axis Physical Therapy with support from Edmonds Parks & Recreation, Edmonds School District, Swedish Edmonds, Community Health Centers of Snohomish County, Edmonds Boys & Girls Club, Verdant Health Commission, Cascade Bicycle Club, Growing Groceries and Flower World Inc.