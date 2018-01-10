Edmonds Elementary wins regional School of Distinction award

Edmonds Elementary brought home top honors at Tuesday night’s Edmonds School District Board meeting as the only school in the district to receive the 2017 School of Distinction award from the Northwest Educational Service District (NWESD).

District Superintendent Kris McDuffy, joined by the Board of Directors, presented the meritorious achievement to representatives from the school.

“It is a tremendous honor and a fitting testament to the long-term, intentional and hard work of the Edmonds Elementary leadership, teachers, support staff, parents and the larger Edmonds Elementary community,” McDuffy said.

The criteria for the School of Distinction award go beyond high test scores. When choosing which schools to recognize, the NWESD selects schools with the highest levels of continuous student improvement on state test scores over that last five years. Only those in the top five percent of schools make the cut.

Principal Brett Hagen accepted the award on behalf of the Edmonds Elementary staff, briefly thanking the superintendent and board. After the meeting, Hagen noted the award was earned due to “the collective efforts of certificated and classified staff dedicated to enriching student learning.”

Although only third- through sixth-graders are scored in statewide assessments, Hagen iterated that instructors at all grade levels deserve credit for “motivating and energizing (students) at all levels,” and preparing them to be ready for standardized tests when they move into third grade. “This is truly a recognition of multiple years of work,” he said.

Hagen also credited families of students, volunteers and community partnerships for the school’s success, especially tutors of Edmonds United Methodist Church who volunteer time to help students on Wednesday nights.

Edmonds Elementary was one of 11 schools the NWESD selected to receive the 2017 School of Distinction award. To see a full list of winners or learn more about the NWESD, visit their website at https://www.nwesd.org.

