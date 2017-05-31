Edmonds Community College issues warning after ruse was used to steal from student

Edmonds Community College is warning students and community members about two suspects using a ruse to steal from people on campus.

On May 30 at 3:15 p.m., a student reported to Campus Security that two men approached him, saying they worked for Campus Security and that something was wrong with his backpack. They said he needed to come with them to the Campus Security Office and took possession of his backpack. They then directed the student to pick up the rest of his belongings. At that point the victim lost track of the suspects and his backpack, according to a Triton Alert emailed to community members on Wednesday afternoon.

The two suspects are described as follows: The first suspect is described as a slender white man approximately six-feet tall wearing a dark jacket, straight leg jeans and boots or street hikers. He was wearing a gray or light olive ball cap and round frame glasses.

The second suspect is a dark-skinned man, also approximately six feet tall. He is slightly stocky in build and was also wearing a dark sweatshirt or jacket, lighter color straight leg jeans and a black or dark blue ball cap.

Both suspects were observed leaving campus in a small white four door sedan with what appears to be manufacturer installed spoiler on the rear trunk.

“Campus Security wants everyone to be aware of this ruse so you can avoid becoming a victim,” the Triton Alert states. “Please do not go with – or give your belongings to – anyone you cannot positively identify. All of the Edmonds CC Campus Security Officers wear a distinctive uniform in shades of blue and black, and carry an EdPass that identifies them as college employees. They also carry a radio that can be used to communicate with team members and get additional support from the department or local emergency responders.”

Edmonds Community College encourages anyone who is a victim of a crime on campus to call 911 and make a report to Campus Security.