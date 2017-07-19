Edmonds Center for Arts promotes teen leadership with intergenerational music camp

Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) will offer its first intergenerational summer program, Rhythm Generation: Intergenerational Marimba Camp, in partnership with Youth Marimba Workshop and Silver Kite Community Arts.

Designed to provide leadership opportunities to local teens — and the chance to learn a new instrument — the workshop welcomes participants ages 13-19 from 9 a.m.-noon daily. When older adults (ages 60+) join the group at 10:30 a.m., teens take the lead and help teach their adult band-mates, with the objective for all participants to come together as community marimba band.

“Participating in intergenerational programs benefits older and younger participants alike. For younger participants, seeing their older neighbors have fun, play, and learn new things promotes lifelong learning and breaks down age stereotypes. For older participants, engaging with young people provides an opportunity to share knowledge, advice, and reconnect with talents, ideas, and interests,” explains Jen Kulik, Founder and CEO of Silver Kite Community Arts. InRhythm Generation, teens will explore what it means to work with older adults, including the ideas of meeting people where they are and appreciating differences.

Rhythm Generation participants will learn to play melodies, harmonies and rhythms, as well as keep time on a variety of marimbas, hand percussion and drums. The special connection between the Pacific Northwest and Zimbabwean marimba music will also be explored. No experience is necessary, and all skill levels are welcome. On the final workshop day, the full band will perform for family and friends.

Youth Marimba Workshop instructor Teresa Catford has over 19 years of experience teaching classroom music, and currently teaches general music in the Edmonds School District. She was inspired to start an after-school percussion band program at her school in 2004 after watching a performance of a visiting youth marimba band. Since that time, she has led hundreds of students playing in marimba bands who have amazed audiences with high energy and joyous music. Teresa takes special pride in supporting all of her students to unveil their inner musician and experience the inspiration and adventure of music.

Admission and Registration

Admission to Rhythm Generation is $125 for teens and $100 for older adults. ECA offers 100 percent scholarships to teens that qualify for Free & Reduced-Price Meal programs and older adults on low or limited incomes, through the Nancy Bittner Scholarship Fund. To apply, please contact Gillian Jones, Director of Programming, at 425-275-9483 or gillian@ec4arts.org.

To register, visit www.ec4arts.org or contact the ECA Box Office by phone at 425-275-9595.

– – –

ECA Summer Arts Enrichment Camps, including Rhythm Generation, are made possible with the generous support of The Boeing Company and Nancy Bittner.

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is a non-profit performing arts facility located in scenic downtown Edmonds, Washington. Housed in the historic original Edmonds High School building, ECA was remodeled and opened in October 2006 to be a cultural resource for the Puget Sound region through performing arts presentations, community partnerships, and education and outreach programs.