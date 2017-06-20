Edmonds CC’s Drake participates in Army War College national security seminar

Dr. Tonya Drake, Vice President for College Relations and Advancement at Edmonds Community College, participated in the recent U.S. Army War College 63rd annual National Security Seminar in Carlisle, Pa.

Drake was one of 148 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College. During the special academic event, Drake represented fellow American citizens in discussions with the next generation of senior leaders of the U.S. Armed Forces, enabling for the senior military leaders a deeper understanding of perspectives across the American society they serve. The National Security Seminar was the capstone event of the Army War College’s 10-month curriculum, just before the Class of 2017 graduated with the Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

Drake became a member of USAWC Seminar 10, comprising Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force officers at the rank of colonel or lieutenant colonel, a senior federal civilian, and three international officers, representing Chad, Kuwait and Greece. She was invited to share perspectives, background and experiences in the capstone event in the Strategic Studies graduate program.

The U.S. Army War College educates and develops leaders for service at the strategic level while advancing knowledge in the global application of land power.

Established in 1901 in Washington D.C., the Army War College relocated in 1951 to historic Carlisle Barracks, Pa. and today, it educates 2500 senior leaders and strategists annually through a variety of strategic education and general officer education programs.

Learn more about the U.S. Army War College and the National Security Seminar at http://armywarcollege.edu.