Edmonds CC to host fifth annual Memorial Day ceremony May 23

Edmonds Community College will host its fifth annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the college’s Black Box Theatre.

“We want to honor the fallen in our community,” said Fernando Moratalla, retired U.S. Marine and Edmonds CC security officer. He is also a member of the ceremony planning committee.

“As a college, we are a teaching community, and the Memorial Day Ceremony is an opportunity for us to not only honor the fallen and create a tradition for our military community, but also to teach the campus about our traditions, what we do, and how we choose to honor our fallen warriors.”

Edmonds CC Associate Vice President of Human Resources Dennis Curran will be the keynote speaker. Curran is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Features of the ceremony include: U.S. Joint Volunteer Service Command Honor Guard; bugler Glenn Ledbetter; Native American flutist Peter Ali; bagpiper Toby Beard; display of military artifacts from The Northwest Veterans Museum; and artwork, including paintings and sculptures, by local veterans.

Members of the VFW will re-create a Battlefield Cross as a symbol of remembrance for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

The Black Box Theatre is in Mukilteo Hall on the Edmonds CC campus at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.

Edmonds CC is home to the Veterans Resource Center, which serves the needs of over 225 veterans and their family members attending Edmonds CC by providing Veterans Affairs counseling and certification, an on-site academic advisor, career counseling, and an inviting place to meet other veterans.

The center is funded by the Edmonds CC Foundation’s Boots to Books and Beyond Campaign.