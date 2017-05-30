Edmonds CC student journalists take first place in regional reporting contest

Three members of Edmonds Community College’s student newspaper reporting staff have been honored for excellence in journalism by the Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators (PNAJE).

Student journalists Zachary Bigelow, Liza Efimovskaya, and Tara Pegasus received 2017 PNAJE student journalism contest awards for their reporting work featured in The Triton Review, the college’s student-run newspaper. The contest draws entries from two-year colleges in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

“The competition is fierce,” said Rob Harrill, journalism instructor and Triton Review advisor. “I hope you will join me in congratulating our students on a job well done.”

Awards:

• First place – Feature Reporting

Zachery Bigelow, “Seattle Prepares to Mobilize on Standing Rock”

• Third place – Feature Reporting

Tara Pegasus, “Community Honey Creates a Buzz”

• First place – Headlines

Tara Pegasus

• Second place – Individual Column/Commentary

Liza Efimovskaya, “A Strong Survivor’s Story”

• Third place – Individual Sweeps

Tara Pegasus

The Triton Review has been an independent student voice since 1973. It provides stories on issues and events of the campus community and surrounding areas. Visit thetritonreview.com to read the award-winning stories and more.

If you are interested in Edmonds CC’s Journalism program, visit edcc.edu/journ.