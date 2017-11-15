Edmonds CC names interim college president during search

As Edmonds Community College continues the search for its next president, the college’s Board of Trustees announced Nov. 14 that Christina Castorena, vice president for student services, will serve as its interim president.

“I am passionate about the community college mission, and its role in transforming lives and communities,” said Castorena, a first generation college graduate.

Castorena will serve as interim president until the Board of Trustees concludes its presidential search and appoints the college’s next president. It is anticipated that the next president will begin duties no later than July 1.

Castorena has over 25 years of professional experience in higher education, including 19 years in community colleges with work experience in both student affairs and instruction. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in education from Western Washington University.

She joined Edmonds CC in January 2014 as the the vice president of student services, leading the Student Services division in transformational change aimed at improving the student experience and supporting student success.

The college launched its presidential search in October in anticipation of President Dr. Jean Hernandez’s retirement at the end of the year.

Edmonds CC is accepting applications and nominations. To view the position details, presidential search profile, and information on submitting applications and nominations, go to bit.ly/2zwW2FU. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

A presidential search committee, which includes employees, college trustees, and community members, will begin application reviews immediately and continue until an appointment is made.

For more information on the search and the search committee, visit bit.ly/2xhqL8K.