Edmonds CC to host winter quarter Internship and Career Fair Feb. 7

Edmonds Community College will host a winter quarter internship and career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

More than 45 local employers with internship opportunities and jobs, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal employment opportunities will be present. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall 202 on campus.

This free event will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: healthcare, hospitality, legal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, child care, information technology, manufacturing, and more.

The Internship and Career Fair is a great resource for students and job seekers to connect with employers who are looking for interns and employees for part-time and full-time positions. Attendees gain valuable networking, employment, and internship opportunities.

Current students, alumni, and community members seeking jobs and internships are invited. Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers, and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.

Here are some potential questions for employers:

What are you looking for in a candidate?

What are the biggest challenges of this job?

What would a typical work day be like?

What are the most important tasks or components of this position?

Employers planning to attend: 21 Progress; Ben Kinney Companies; Benecorp; The Boeing Company; CarMax Auto Superstores; Catholic Community Services; Chick-fil-A Lynnwood; Clothes for Kids; Coding with Kids; Community Health Center of Snohomish County; Dale Turner Family YMCA; Davis Law Group; Delta Hotel by Marriott Seattle Everett; Edmonds Community College – Healthy Relationships Team (HEART); Ehrlich Law Firm; First Student; Fred Meyer; Imagine Children’s Museum; Korean Women’s Association; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society – Washington/Alaska Chapter; Maxim Healthcare Services; Mayes Testing Engineers; Nordstrom; Northwest Intertribal Court System; Pacific Northwest Fertility; Pacific Seafood; Planning Savvy; PCC Natural Markets; Puget Sound Energy; Reedhein & Associates; Re/Max Elite; Security Industry Specialists, Inc.; Service Alternatives; Snohomish County; Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office; Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office; Songaia Cohousing Community; Travel 4 Real; UNIQLO; Uwajimaya Inc; Venture Arts; Washington Aerospace Training and Research Center (WATR); WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.; Weintraub Law Firm; Wells Fargo; Western Specialty Contractors; and Wilderness Awareness School.

If you’re a local employer who’s interested in having a table at the career fair, contact Ronee Burchinal at ronee.burchinal@edcc.edu.

For more information, visit edcc.edu/careerfair. Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.