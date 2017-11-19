Edmonds CC earns Achieving the Dream Leader College designation

Edmonds Community College has been designated as an Achieving the Dream Leader College for its demonstrated commitment to student success and completion.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a national leader for our efforts in furthering student success, equity, and guided pathways,” Edmonds CC President Dr. Jean Hernandez said. “Being selected as a Leader College by Achieving the Dream demonstrates our commitment to excellence, and I am proud of Edmonds CC’s accomplishments.”

Achieving the Dream (ATD) is a national nonprofit that champions evidence-based institutional improvement and a long-term, sustainable commitment to improving student success and closing achievement gaps, particularly for low-income students and students of color.

Since joining ATD in 2011, Edmonds CC has diligently worked to identify strategies to accelerate success among diverse student populations and increase retention, persistence, and completion rates.

Edmonds CC was awarded the ATD Leader College designation Nov. 1 for sustained improvement in student outcomes over a three-year period and its commitment to and progress on ATD’s five principles of committed leadership, use of evidence to improve programs and services, broad engagement, systemic institutional improvement, and equity.

“Leader College status is a recognition of work we’ve been doing and a commitment to continue the work,” said Executive Vice President of Instruction Charlie Crawford. “It gives us access to resources within the ATD network and is also a recognized achievement when we apply for grants outside the ATD network.”

According to ATD, Leader Colleges embody the ultimate goal of Achieving the Dream: lasting change that helps more students advance toward a certificate or two-year degree or transfer to a four-year college or university.

Eight community colleges in the ATD network, which includes more than 220 institutions of higher education, received the 2017 Leader College designation.

Other 2017 ATD Leader Colleges include: Athens Technical College, Georgia; Big Bend Community College, Washington; Community College of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; Housatonic Community College, Connecticut; Stanly Community College, North Carolina; Wallace State Community College, Alabama; and West Georgia Technical College, Georgia.