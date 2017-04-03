Edmonds CC Community Read April 13 explores human trafficking in rural Mexico

As part of the college’s 10th annual Community Read, Edmonds Community College will host a day of events April 13 with author Jennifer Clement, whose book “Prayers for the Stolen” was chosen as this year’s all-campus read.

The Community Read event provides a year-long opportunity for all members of our college community to become engaged in examining issues of social importance through reading, sharing and discussing the same book.

In “Prayers for the Stolen,” Clement tells an unforgettable story of friendship, family and determination. Her novel is an illuminating and affecting portrait of women in rural Mexico, and a stunning exploration of the hidden consequences of an unjust war.

“I have spent over 10 years listening to women affected by Mexico’s violence as I was interested in writing about women in Mexico’s drug culture,” Clement wrote on her website.

Clement grew up in Mexico City, Mexico. Human rights issues have motivated her writing and activism, which represent a lifelong commitment to honoring those silenced by gender, class and race.

“In Mexico today women are stolen off the street or taken from their houses at gunpoint,” Clement wrote. “Some women never return home from their work place, a party or from walking to the corner. They are all young and poor and pretty.”

“Prayers for the Stolen” was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice Book and a finalist for 2015’s PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. It is Clement’s third novel.

From 2009 to 2012, she was president of PEN Mexico, an association of writers working to promote literature and defend freedom of expression, and her work focused on the disappearance and killing of journalists. She is now the president of PEN International and the first woman to be elected since the organization was founded in 1921.

Clement studied English Literature and Anthropology at New York University and also studied French Literature in Paris, France. She has an MFA from the University of Southern Maine.

All are invited to attend the following author events:

Triton Talk: Meet the Author

12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Black Box Theatre

Author Jennifer Clement will discuss her novel “Prayers for the Stolen,” followed by an audience Q&A. Book signings will be held after each Triton Talk.

Studio Interview

2:30 p.m.

Black Box Theatre

An Edmonds CC student will host a one-on-one studio interview with Jennifer Clement.

All events are free and open to the public. Tickets are available at the door for the 12:30 p.m. seating beginning at 11:15 a.m. Ticket reservations for the 7 p.m. seating are recommended and are available at blackboxedcc.org.

The Black Box Theatre is at 20310 68th Ave. W. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.