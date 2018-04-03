Edmonds CC art gallery features student works for spring

1 of 2

Edmonds Community College’s art gallery this spring features the Student Art Exhibit with works by the college’s visual arts students.

The exhibit is now open and will run through mid-June. Featured works will include paintings, 2-D design, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, photography, graphic design, and visual communications.

“I am excited that this exhibit features work from many of our emerging student artists,” said Audineh Asaf, Visual Arts faculty member and department co-chair. “This is exhibit will also feature work from some of our more seasoned student artists, such as Nazar Patriy and Lorenzo Townsend, who are dedicated to pursuing art as a career path.”

A vibrant sunrise painting titled “Early Morning Song” by Patriy will be on display. Last summer, Patriy was selected by the Edmonds Arts Commission to show his work during its summer arts festival. His work was also selected to be published in the college’s annual art and literary publication, “Between the Lines.” Patriy will attend Western Washington University in the fall.

Townsend’s striking black and white image of a rain droplet on flower bud, titled “Pink Rain,” will also be on display. Townsend has a background in photojournalism and returned to college to expand skills so he could continue to work in a field he is passionate about. His work was selected for an on-campus exhibit, titled “Art as a Career Path,” and was also selected to be part of group photography exhibit at Lynnwood City Hall last fall.

“The Student Art Exhibit not only provides students with the experience of exhibiting their artwork in a formal gallery setting, but it also gives the campus an opportunity to see the kind of artwork our students are creating,” Asaf said. “Please join us for an artists’ reception on June 1 to meet some of our talented student artists.”

A Meet the artists Artist reception is set for 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 1 in the Art Gallery, Edmonds CC Lynnwood Hall, third floor

The gallery is open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on weekends. It is on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Board, the Edmonds CC Library and Visual Arts department, and the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership.