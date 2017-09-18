Edmonds CC art gallery features ‘Intersecting Parallels’ by Gabriel Marquez

Edmonds Community College’s art gallery this fall features “Intersecting Parallels” by Gabriel Marquez.

The exhibit, running from Sept. 18 through Dec. 8, is a crossroad from black and white schemes into more experimental depths of color keeping in line with the monochromatic order. It’s a timeline of past and present works that are in the process of a metamorphosis for the next phases of Marquez’ work.

In his works, Marquez uses undercoating layers of color to create spaces where they would have otherwise been empty. He creates drawings, sculpture, and paintings that explore motion, stillness, and the progression and digression of lines in a pictorial realm that wanders between emptiness and fullness.

Known for his intricate line drawings of fantastically surreal beings and dreamscapes, Marquez often works intuitively and allows the markings he creates to bring about the final outcome of the composition’s imagery.

Meet Marquez at an artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the gallery.

Marquez was born in El Paso, Texas, where he lived for 31 years. He studied painting and graphic design at the University of Texas at El Paso, receiving a bachelor’s degree in studio art. In 2014, he moved to Renton, Wash. to work as a technical designer in the interior design field for the aviation industry.

As an active member of the Seattle art community, Marquez has exhibited in multiple exhibitions with the Center on Contemporary Art (CoCA), as well as True Love Art Gallery, Axis Gallery, and Mainframe Gallery, among many others. In summer 2016, he was a featured artist in the acclaimed “La Cocina” pop-up Latinx art space, organized by non-profit La Sala: A Latinx Artists’ Network.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Board, and the Edmonds CC Library, Visual Arts department, and Center for Student Engagement and Leadership.

The gallery is open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

The Edmonds Community College Art Gallery is on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.