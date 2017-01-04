Edmonds cafe co-owner to speak at AAUW meeting Jan. 14

Haifa Fakih Allhussieni, co-owner of Café Louvre in Edmonds, will be the guest speaker at the American Association of University Women meeting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Fairwinds Brighton Court in Lynnwood.

Attendees are invited to learn about Allhussieni’s experiences growing up in Beirut during wartime, then immigrating to the United States in 1998 and starting a business. Café Louvre provides display space for local artists, attesting to Allhussieni’s university studies in art and design.

Refreshments will be served and there will also be a used book sale and raffle. Fairwinds Brighton Court is located at 6520 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For questions, contact Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit the website at esk-wa.aauw.net.