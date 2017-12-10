Edmonds Arts Foundation announces visual arts classroom grants for 2017-18

T he annual EAF Foundation Visual Arts Idea Grant application process took place last month, and 24 Edmonds School District educators have received funding for visual art experiences for their students.

This is the first year that an online application process was available through the EAF Foundation website. High-quality proposals showed solid organization and consideration for the growth of existing art programs. Thanks to continued support of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the budget for this grant program was increased this year to $20,000.

Congratulations to the following educators in our local schools who have received grants for visual art experiences for their students:

Beverly Elementary, Exploring Color Through Chihuly Sculpture – Emily Czerwonka, 4th grade teacher

Chase Lake Elementary, Art By Eye,Ear and Hand 2 – Deanna Silue and Paul Merlina – 5 th grade teachers, Mona Fairbanks ‐ project artist, Beth Black ‐ volunteer, Sean Silver – Principal

College Place Elementary, Artists in Residence/Abstract, Impressionism, Sculpture – Jean Marty – teacher, Scott Morrison – Principal

College Place Elementary, Art Club T-Shirts – Jessica Braun – First grade teacher/Art Club Coordinator, Scott Morrison – Principal

Edmonds Elementary, EE Clay Mural Project – Karyn Heinekin – teacher, Lori Cullinan – school para educator, Brett Hagen – Principal

Lynndale, The Journey From An Idea to a Print to Open House – Stacey Sateren – 3 rd grade teacher, Kari Park – 2 nd grade teacher

Maplewood K-8 Co-Op, Basic Drawing lessons: Human Body/Facial expressions – Mike O'Day – artist, Jami Samione and Karen Hogue – 2 nd grade teachers, Michelle Jacobs-Mathis – Principal

Maplewood K-8 Co-Op, Sumi-e painting – Priscilla O'Brien – art parent volunteer, Susan Berry – 4 th grade teacher, Laurel Hendrix – elementary learning support, Priscilla O'Brien – art parent volunteer, Michelle Jacobs Mathis – Principal

Mountlake Terrace Elementary, The Magic of Ceramics Part II – Tim McCarthy – art Lead, Julie Perine – artist-in-residence, Brandy Houllahan – Parent, AIR, PTO President, Doug Johnson – Principal

Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Little Hawk Art – Brandy Houllahan – artist, Doug Johnson – Principal

Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Self-Portait and Restoration of Rose Morgan Mural – Tim McCarthy – teacher and art lead, Doug Johnson – Principal. Directors of the 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival funded this project, using proceeds from the Festival as a tribute to this commitment to keep the legacy of Rose Morgan alive for generations to come.

Westgate Elementary, Continuing Arts Education – Carrie Hamilton Engbert – arts coordinator, teacher

Brier Terrace Middle, Unity Flay – Mike O'Day – artist, Laurie Brown – teacher, Alex Alexander -Principal

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Exploring Lidded Vessels – Tanya Johnson, art teacher

Lynnwood High School, Seattle Art Museum Field Trip – Megan Nebeker- visual art teacher, Jesse Washburn – visual art T\teacher

Lynnwood High School, Raku Firing – Megan Nebeker – visual art yeacher, Eric – Seattle Pottery Supply

Meadowdale High School, Building a Diverse Community through Creativity – Alison Ersfeld – creative writing, English, & mythology teacher/ARTS WEEK coordinator, Chantelle Moran – photography and yearbook teacher/ARTS Week coordinator, Samantha Perry – Visual arts/ceramics teacher/ARTS WEEK coordinator, Erin Katz – computer graphics/film teacher, Alex Aluf – visual arts teacher, Corinne Daycross – science teacher, Tiffan Hansen – parent/president of Meadowdale Art and Music Booster Organization

Meadowdale High School, iPad Project – Chantelle Moran – photography & AP 2D studio arts teacher

Meadowdale High School, Potter's Wheel – Samantha Tesch – art teacher

Meadowdale High School, Potter's Wheel Bats – Samantha Tesch – art teacher

Meadowdale High School, Seattle Art Museum Visit – Aleksey Aluf – art teacher, Jerry Christiansen – Vice Principal, David Shockley – Principal, Seattle Art Museum Art Specialists

Meadowdale High School, Henry Ward Visiting Artist – Aleksey Aluf – art teacher, Ryan Henry Ward – guest artist, Jerry Christiansen – Vice Principal, David Shockley – Principal

Cedar Park Christian School MLT, P ottery Studio Supplies – Ann Gillis – art teacher, ASB advisor, math teacher

– Ann Gillis – art teacher, ASB advisor, math teacher Edmonds School District, Educational Services Center, Student Art Display Accessories – Barbara Childs, Community Arts Program Coordinator