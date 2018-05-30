Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation presents Art + Cocktails benefit June 13

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation invites community members to the art event of the season as we celebrate the start of the 2018 Arts Festival! Join your friends and neighbors at this annual benefit that supports the arts in our community. Wednesday, June 13, 6 pm. Proceeds go to scholarships for art education, and grants for art programs and public art. Find out more and purchase tickets at www.eaffoundation.org.

Mingle in the galleries and celebrate in the stunning outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Guests are treated to:

Fine art: Be among the first to view and purchase jury-selected and award-winning art.

Happy hour: Join friends old and new in the festive al fresco canopy for appetizers and beverages.

Art search: Play to win a $500 gift certificate toward the purchase of a piece of art.

Live music: Listen to the magnetic, provocative, and dynamic sounds of Vaudeville Etiquette, a Seattle Alt-Americana band.

Restaurant tastings: Sample signature dishes offered by Edmonds fine restaurants; Salt & Iron, E-pu-lo, 190 Sunset, and Bar Dojo; a variety of scrumptious desserts will also be served.

Signature cocktails: Enjoy unique cocktails prepared especially for this event by popular Edmonds’ bartenders from 190 Sunset, Bar Dojo, Epulo, and Salt & Iron.