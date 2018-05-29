Editor at large: Back to Japan, where ancient history and futuristic modernity meet

It’s time for another trip!

I’m writing this column from my flight to Tokyo, and I will be spending the next seven days in Japan.

It’s actually my second time to the country. My husband’s company has a client based in Nagoya, so our trips have been tacked onto the end of his business travel.

We first visited Japan in August 2015. On our last day in Tokyo, my then-boyfriend insisted we wake up early to visit the old imperial gardens. We walked out onto a bridge over a duck pond and he dropped to one knee, presenting a unique band with diamonds and sapphires. I’ll spare the cheesy details, but take my word, it was the perfect proposal for us.

Of all the countries I have visited (there have been about a dozen), I’m quite excited to re-visit Japan, and not just because that’s where we got engaged.

I am struck by the clash of ancient history and almost futuristic modernity. You can be walking down a street lined with skyscrapers and signs advertising high-end fashion and electronics. Then, to you right, in the middle of the street is a gate to a Shinto shrine. You enter and are transported to a quiet place full of trees, rituals and tradition. The sounds of the city fade away, replaced by the chirps of cicadas, the ringing of bells and the smell of incense.

This was especially present in Kyoto. Kyoto is full of Japanese tradition, Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples. But it is also a big city, with lots of window shopping to do and delicious food to eat.

And oh the food… You’ll be hearing more about that. Fresh noodles served in rich broths, fresh sushi, fried anything… It’s all delicious. Though sometimes you have to take a chance and order an unknown item off of a non-English menu. It’s part of the adventure.

The cities are also strikingly clean. The only city I have visited that has a comparable size and scale of Tokyo is New York. New York is smelly. Tokyo is not. There’s virtually no litter on the streets, despite there not being many public trash cans available.

It’s also hot and humid. I remember doing a tremendous amount of walking in this heat, but not particularly minding. I love to walk, and I love to visit new places, so it was worth the heat.

Vending machines and convenience stores (7-Eleven and Family Mart are particularly popular chains) are available just about everywhere, too, and there are endless drinks to try on a hot day. Some, like Pocari Sweat and Green Da-ka-ra, are similar to Gatorade. Several varieties of green tea and iced coffee are also available at most machines. Other drinks advertise that they contain Vitamin C and taste like citrus.

This time around, we do plan to visit Kyoto and Tokyo again, but we will spend less time in both locations in order to add a few new destinations. I’ll fill you in as we continue our journey.

Anyway, I mostly wanted to write this quick note to let you all know that I’ll be away for the next week — but I also plan to share my adventures through this column as I am able.

Will you come along for the ride?

– By Natalie Covate

Natalie Covate is the editor of MLTnews.com

