EdCC to host spring quarter career fair Wednesday, May 2

Edmonds Community College will host its spring quarter career fair on Wednesday, May 2.

Approximately 40 local employers with full-time, part-time, and seasonal employment opportunities will be present. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall 202 on the EdCC campus, located at 20000 68th Ave. W.

This free event will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: health care, hospitality, legal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, child care, information technology, manufacturing, and more.

The career fair is a great resource for students and job seekers to connect with employers who are looking for employees for part-time and full-time positions. Attendees gain valuable networking and employment opportunities.

Current students, alumni, and community members seeking jobs are invited. Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers, and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.

Here are some potential questions for employers:

What are you looking for in a candidate?

What are the biggest challenges of this job?

What would a typical work day be like?

What are the most important tasks or components of this position?

Employers planning to attend: Advisacare Home Health | Anthony’s Restaurants | BECU | Catholic Community Services Long Term Care | City of Mountlake Terrace | College Nannies, Sitters + Tutors of Mill Creek, WA | Delta Hotels by Marriott Seattle Everett | Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County | Edible Arrangements | Edmonds Wills & Trusts | Environment Control | Evergreen Treatment Services | Family Resource Home Care | Fastenal | Garden Fresh Foods | Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County | Lyft | Mount Vernon Police Department | New Seasons Market | Oki Golf | Proactive Home Care | Project SAM – University of Washington | Randstad Sourceright – Honeywell Staffing Team | ResCare Residential Services Washington Inc. | RGIS, LLC | Seattle Police Department | Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office | Space Needle and Chihuly Garden & Glass | Steps Toward Independence, Inc. | The Howard Group | Uwajimaya Inc. | WatchGuard Technologies | Wells Fargo Bank | WIS International | Wyndham Garden Hotel

If you’re a local employer who’s interested in having a table at the career fair, contact Ronee Burchinal at ronee.burchinal@edcc.edu.

For more information, visit edcc.edu/careerfair. Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.