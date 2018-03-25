EdCC to host estate planning seminar April 3

Edmonds Community College will be hosting an estate planning seminar on Tuesday, April 3.

During the seminar, attendees will learn basic estate planning principles, how to avoid paying estate taxes and how to protect and enhance the value of their estate.

The seminar will be taught by Aaron McFarland, a senior financial adviser, and Bill Donal, a senior philanthropic adviser.

The event at Gateway Hall, 6600 196th St. S.W., runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will be provided to those who attend.

RSVPs are required by emailing Rachel.Quigley@edcc.edu or calling 425-640-1512.