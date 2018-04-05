EdCC to feature special exhibit April 17 in ‘The World We Want’ theme

An award-winning American photographer and peace activist will capture local college students and employees in a thought-provoking display of portraits and personal stories.

Photographer John Noltner is best known for his multimedia arts project “A Peace of My Mind,” which features striking portraits accompanied by answers to the question, “What does peace mean to you?”

It’s part of Edmonds Community College’s Common Theme and Community Book Read, which provides a year-long opportunity for all members of campus and the community to engage and connect on issues of great social importance from a variety of diverse perspectives.

Noltner will adapt his project for a special exhibit at Edmonds Community College April 17 that will complete the year-long campus exploration of its 2017-18 Common Theme, “The World We Want.” As an exploration of the theme, Noltner will photograph Edmonds CC students and employees and record their responses to the statement “The world I want to create is… ”.

Noltner will weave together the portraits and responses to be displayed on Tuesday, April 17, in the college’s Black Box Theatre. He will also give two brief talks and Q&A sessions.

“We’re excited to bring John and the ‘A Peace of My Mind’ project to campus to offer a fresh perspective and engage our campus community in exploring ‘The World We Want,’” said Dennis Denman, Edmonds CC assistant director of student programs. “His exhibit will allow our student body to engage interactively, share their own lessons of peace, and learn from the stories on display.”

For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.

“The World We Want” with John Noltner and the “A Peace of My Mind” project

Campus program | 12:30 p.m. (Doors at 11:45 a.m.)

Q&A | 1:20-1:40 p.m.

Black Box Theatre | Open to the public.

Community program | 5:30-7 p.m. (Doors at 5 p.m.)

Q&A | 6:45 p.m.

Black Box Theatre | Open to the public.