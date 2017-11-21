EdCC to offer Cybersecurity Careers Seminar on Friday, Dec. 1

Edmonds Community College will offer a Cybersecurity Careers Seminar and Information Session from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Cybersecurity is one of today’s most in-demand fields—growing three times faster than other IT jobs. From health care to financial services, retail to manufacturing and consumer goods—businesses around the world are searching for trained professionals who can help protect their organization, data, employees and customers from the ever-growing risk of cyber attacks.

Yet, despite the incredible opportunity, there is a significant shortage of qualified candidates prepared to fill these roles—a gap that is expected to reach a staggering 1.8 million open jobs by 2022.

Curious about what it takes to become a cybersecurity expert and what careers are available?

Find out at the Edmonds Community College Cybersecurity Careers Seminar and Information Session from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, on campus in Woodway Hall, room 202. This event is free and open to the public.

Edmonds CC is a recognized leader in educating and training cybersecurity professionals to meet workforce demands and has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

Attend the seminar to learn about opportunities available in the field of cybersecurity and have the opportunity to ask questions of a panel of Edmonds CC Computer Information Systems faculty and alumni cybersecurity experts.

Keynote speaker Rebecca Hartstock is an Edmonds CC alumna who now works for the Washington state Attorney General as a computer investigative specialist.

Other expert panelists include: Edmonds CC alumni Melissa Albin, University of Washington information security analyst; Jesse Moore, University of Washington Medicine security engineer; and Braden Heil, City of Seattle information security engineer.

“Edmonds CC has been a leader in cybersecurity training in the state since 1999,” said Steve Hailey, Edmonds CC cybersecurity instructor. “The college’s program attracts students from all over the state as well as internationally, and we’d like to encourage students from a wide range of backgrounds to join us at the seminar to hear about the many career opportunities in cyber security.”

To register for the seminar, go to infosec.edcc.edu. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.