EdCC names Adam Fenster as new women’s soccer head coach

Adam Fenster has been named head coach of the Edmonds Community College women’s soccer program.

Fenster has 12 years of collegiate coaching experience on the men’s and women’s teams, both at Bellevue College and The Evergreen State College. He was an assistant with the EdCC women’s soccer program this past fall.

In 2006, Fenster’s first year at Bellevue College as men’s assistant coach, the Bulldogs made it to the NWAC title game. Fenster took over head coaching duties the next year, and served in that role from 2007-2010. The Bulldogs qualified for the NWAC playoffs all four years, and made it back to the NWAC title game again in 2008, losing to Walla Walla.

In 2009, they got redemption, claiming the NWAC title over Walla Walla 2-1.

Fenster was the Western Region and NWAC Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year in 2009. His overall record at Bellevue was 50-17-11. In 2010, Fenster became head women’s soccer coach at his alma mater, The Evergreen State College. He had a seven-year tenure there, stabilizing the program and expanding the team’s roster size while leading the Geoducks.

“Adam is an exciting addition to our coaching staff. He is dynamic and understands the NWAC,” said athletic director Spencer Stark. “I expect our women’s soccer student-athletes to thrive under his leadership because of his passion to develop them as people. He is very motivated to build the women’s soccer team, and has an experienced perspective and defined vision. We are thrilled to hire Adam.”

Fenster is actively involved in youth soccer, coaching for the Greater Seattle Surf Club (formerly Northwest Nationals) since 2012. He currently coaches 01, 02 and 07 girls’ premier programs. His background also includes stops with Highline Premier, Snohomish United, FC Alliance, Meadowdale High School, and the Overlake School (state champions). He has been Director of Coaching for the Puget Sound Slammers, coached for the Seattle Sounders Youth Program, and has worked with the Washington State Olympic Development Program (2008-2010).

“I’m excited about the opportunity. Edmonds is a great school, with a great group of people, and it has a rich tradition of excellence,” said Fenster. “The facilities are top-notch, the support and professionalism of everyone involved couldn’t be better. I am ready to rebuild the program. I have high expectations for Triton soccer.”

Fenster received his Bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College in 1997 after playing there for four years. He was team captain, an all-conference selection, and named Team MVP twice at Evergreen. Fenster grew up in Seattle and graduated from Seattle Prep High School in 1993. He played semi-professional soccer in the Netherlands, and also in Washington D.C. for a few years after graduating from Evergreen State before starting his coaching career.

He holds his USSF “B” License, is certified as an American College of Sports Medicine Health and Fitness Instructor, is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Performance Enhancement Specialist, and is a Muscle Activation Techniques candidate. He has been a strength coach for more than a decade, including with the University of Washington men’s and women’s soccer teams in 2003, and the Seattle University men’s team in 2009. Fenster is still a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

The Edmonds CC women’s soccer program has four North Region titles and won NWAC titles in 2000 and 2002.