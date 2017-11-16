EdCC launches new scholarship campaign to help those with history of incarceration, homelessness

In honor of Edmonds Community College’s President Dr. Jean Hernandez’s service to the college and community, the Edmonds CC Foundation has launched a scholarship endowment campaign to raise $100,000 to provide for students in need of a second chance.

The Hernandez-Foy Second Chance Endowed Scholarship will provide funding to students with histories of incarceration or homelessness.

“Attaining a college degree requires commitment and dedication,” Hernandez said. “I want this scholarship to give the support to students in need of a second chance to transform their lives and make a positive impact for their families and our community.”

Hernandez and her spouse, Erin Foy, strongly believe in the transformative power of education and established the Hernandez-Foy Second Chance Scholarship in 2011.

The endowed scholarship will continue to support Hernandez’s and Foy’s commitment to giving students a second chance and access to higher education.

The Foundation would like to raise $100,000 toward the creation of the endowed scholarship, with a goal of raising $25,000 from the community, and through a partnership with the College Spark Foundation to triple-match all gifts up to $25,000.

“Now is the time for our community to rally around our homeless and previously incarcerated students in need of a second chance,” said Brad Thomas, Edmonds CC Foundation executive director. “Every gift – large or small – will make a direct, meaningful, and lasting impact for students now and indefinitely. A special thanks to the College Spark Foundation for stretching each donor’s dollars farther.”

To learn more about the Edmonds CC Foundation or make a donation, visit edcc.edu/foundation.