EdCC Free Application Week next week at Lynnwood Library

Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, prospective students can complete both college and FAFSA applications at the Lynnwood Library, and Edmonds Community College will waive the $35 admissions fee.

Connect with an Edmonds Community College Admissions Specialist at the Lynnwood Library in the Creative Tech Center classroom.

Sessions at the Lynnwood Library will be held as follows:

Monday, Jan. 9: 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: 4-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12: 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14: 10-11 a.m.

Appointments are not required.

For questions about the event, contact the library’s information desk at 425-778-2148, extension 3030. Application questions may be directed to EdCC Admissions at 425-640-1963.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.