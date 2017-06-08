EdCC financial aid help this Saturday at MLT library

Edmonds Community College specialists will be at Mountlake Terrace Library on Saturday, June 10 to help potential students fill out their financial aid forms.

An Admissions and Financial Aid Specialist will be on hand to help navigate the FAFSA application and answer your questions. All new and returning Edmonds CC students are welcome.

The deadline to submit financial aid forms for EdCC is July 8.

The event on Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Click here for more information.