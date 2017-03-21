EdCC announces first bachelor’s degree program to begin fall 2017

Edmonds Community College will launch its first bachelor’s degree program beginning fall 2017.

The college’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Child, Youth and Family Studies will provide advanced knowledge and skills for professional positions in educational settings for young children, as well as social services programs for youth and families.

“We’re excited to offer this degree,” Program Manager Teresa Lin said. “In Snohomish County, it’s anticipated that the field of child, youth and family services will see an increase in job openings.”

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, there will be an average of 658 annual job openings in Snohomish and King counties between 2018-2023 for preschool teachers; child, family and school social workers; recreation workers; social and community service managers; substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors; mental health and substance abuse social workers; community and social service specialists; educational administrators; among others related to this degree.

“Graduates of the Child, Youth and Family Studies program will be competitive in the job market with enhanced skill sets, including more holistic and systemic views on serving our children, youth and families in the community,” Lin said.

The degree integrates Early Childhood Education and Social and Human Services in an interdisciplinary program to enhance career opportunities and benefit the well-being of children, youth and families.

To learn more, attend one of the following information sessions:

• 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 21

• 5-6 p.m. Monday, April 3

• 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12

• 5-6 p.m. Monday, April 17

• 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

All sessions will be held on the Edmonds Community College campus in Snohomish Hall, room 338. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.

The BAS in Child, Youth and Family Studies is a direct pathway to a bachelor’s degree for students who have completed an Associate in Applied Science (AAS-T) degree in Early Childhood Education, Human Services, Addiction Studies, Family Support Studies or equivalent degree. Evening and hybrid classes will be offered.