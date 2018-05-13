Economic Vitality and Town Center public workshop set for May 15

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites the public to a workshop on Economic Vitality and Town Center Planning Tuesday, May 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The goal of the workshop is to obtain input from the community on potential updates to the city’s Town Center Subarea Plan and Economic Vitality Element of the Comprehensive Plan.

It has been over ten years since the Town Center Subarea Plan was adopted. An evaluation of possible changes to the plan and development standards are anticipated. Comprehensive Plans are designed to be reviewed on a periodic basis by the community to assess the goals and visions contained in the plan and make adjustments to reflect changes for the future. The city has experienced many changes over the last several years and is planning for future changes including the pending Sound Transit light rail station, and interest in Mountlake Terrace as an attractive and affordable place to live and work.

The Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force appointed by the City Council will be working over the next several months to discuss the wants and needs of residents and business owners and balance them with development feasibility to help generate economic development. The Task Force will make recommendations on updates to existing codes and standards to the Planning Commission and City Council to consider by the end of this year.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the discussion about the future of the community and the Town Center area. For more information about the Economic Vitality and Town Center planning process, you can visit the website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936 or contact the Community and Economic Development at 425-744-6207.