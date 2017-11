Eat at Red Onion Burgers on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. and profits will go to the MLT Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

It’s part of the Mountlake Terrace High School Food Drive.

The event on Nov. 14 runs from 5-8 p.m. Neighbors can also bring by cans of food to donate to the drive.

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 44th Ave. W.