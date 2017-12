Support the Mountlake Terrace High School robotics team Chill Out 1778 by eating at Chipotle on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A fundraiser will take place at the Lynnwood Chipotle location, 4120 196th Street Southwest, from 4-8 p.m. Tell the cashier that you are supporting the team and 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the team.

Online orders will not count toward the fundraiser.

Click here for a flier with more information.