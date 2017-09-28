Early morning lane closures on southbound I-5 in Seattle this weekend

Early morning drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 to get into downtown Seattle should prepare for delays on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps on southbound I-5 between Northeast 50th Street and Boylston Avenue to perform deck repair work on the Ship Canal Bridge.

Closure details

Saturday, Sept. 30 – The two left lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from 2 to 10 a.m.

– The two left lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from 2 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 – The two right lanes of southbound I-5, and the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5, will be closed from 2 to 10 a.m.

Travelers heading south should expect backups to form around 8 a.m., and continue to build until all lanes reopen. The I-5 express lanes will still open southbound at 8 a.m.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.