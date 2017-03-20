Eagle Scout project could put bronze hawk inside Mountlake Terrace High School

A bronze hawk sculpture just inside the main entrance of Mountlake Terrace High School could become a new focal point of pride for the school’s students and staff if a community project by sophomore and Eagle Scout candidate Thaddeus Merten comes to completion.

Merten is hoping to raise $30,000 by the end of June to purchase the sculpture, and then have it installed in the school by Homecoming Week this fall.

“It is a very ambitious project,” Merten said.

The bronze hawk Merten has his eye on stands two-feet tall with a wing span of six feet. The sculpture would be mounted on a stand at the top of the interior stairs just inside the main doors of the high school, greeting all who enter.

While Eagle Scout projects come in many different forms, Merten, a member of local Boy Scout Troop 49, was looking for one that would also honor Mountlake Terrace High School.

“I wanted to do something for my school and my sister shared this idea with me,” Merten explained. “I really liked the idea of promoting school spirit and community pride.”

With behind-the-scenes assistance from the MTHS PTSA and Sports Booster Club, Merten has already raised $2,000 by selling personalized tiles that will be mounted around the sculpture. “When I sell 300 tiles for $100 (each), I will have the money for my project,” Merten said.

But Merten isn’t relying only on individual donations to reach the effort’s $30,000 goal–he is also pursuing funds from beyond the circle of MTHS students, staff and alumni. “This spring, I will be actively pursuing businesses in Mountlake Terrace to help support this project financially,” he said. “I will also be researching any grant money that may be available.”

“I hope the community will help and support me by buying tiles to ‘Raise the Hawk,’” Merten concluded.

To learn more about the “Raise the Hawk” fundraising campaign or to make a contribution, click http://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/cms/lib02/WA01001167/Centricity/Domain/1511/Raise%20the%20Hawk%20Fillable.pdf for more information.

