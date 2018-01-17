Eagle Scout candidate Talal Mustafa recognized for work in Bicentennial Park

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace City Council, along with city parks officials, recognized Eagle Scout candidate Talal Mustafa for his work extending a trail in Bicentennial Park.

Mustafa’s project is one of a series of ongoing projects to improve the park and make it more accessible.

Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, Parks Commission Chair Linda Rogers and Vice Chair Steve Woodard congratulated Mustafa on completing his project and thanked him for his contribution to the community.



–Photos by Natalie Covate