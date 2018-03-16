DUI patrols planned this weekend in Snohomish County

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, the Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday March 17, from 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Edmonds Police Department, Bothell Police Department, Mill Creek Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office will be tweeting during the emphasis from the Snohomish County Target Zero Twitter account, @SnoCoTargetZero. Updates will be provided via Twitter as they are available.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com