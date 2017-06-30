DUI emphasis patrols this weekend for Fourth of July holiday



Snohomish County law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday as part of SnoCo Target Zero.

Emphasis patrols are expected from July 1-4 throughout Snohomish County.

Target Zero’s goal is to reduce DUI serious injuries and deaths to zero by 2030. The Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds police departments, as well as the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are all members of SnoCo Target Zero.

