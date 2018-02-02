DUI emphasis patrols Sunday to coincide with Super Bowl

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Sunday Feb. 4 from 2-10 p.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Mukilteo Police Department, Edmonds Police Department and the Washington State Patrol will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county.

The patrols will coincide with Super Bowl festivities. Police will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana and other legal and illegal substances.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com.