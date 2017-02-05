DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Sunday Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Representatives from several law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County will be doing high visibility patrols.

The patrols coincide with the Super Bowl.

Updates on the emphasis will be provided via the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Twitter account: @SnoCoTargetZero.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found on the following websites: www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com.